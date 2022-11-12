Ministry of Health notes reduction in malaria cases in the Amazon Region — CMIO(Brazil)

Between January and August 2022, positive malaria cases in the Amazon region dropped by 74% among indigenous peoples, according to Sivep-Malária, an information system that carries out epidemiological surveillance in the country.

The Ministry of Health carries out monitoring, actions for the diagnosis, treatment and vector control of diseases in indigenous territories. As a result of this effort, in 2021, more than 245,000 tests were performed for the diagnosis of malaria, an increase of 15% compared to 2020.

Malaria is an infectious disease that causes symptoms such as high fever, nausea, tremors, headache, among others. Currently, 11 of the 21 Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI’s) undergo treatment as recommended in the malaria treatment guide, before the first 48 hours of the positive test.

training

In October, the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (SESAI/MS) completed a class of the course “training for malaria control with emphasis on epidemiological and entomological surveillance for nursing professionals and agents to combat endemic diseases”. The course was held at the “DSEI Yanomami” and was taught by four FIOCRUZ employees. The members of the multidisciplinary indigenous health teams were supported in the elaboration of local plans in order to act in the control of malaria, as well as the carrying out of surveillance actions, actions to prevent the disease and vector control in their territory.

