Ministry of Health discusses methodologies to improve SUS project management — CMIO(Brazil)

Ministry of Health discusses methodologies to improve SUS project management

The 3rd edition of the Managers Meeting Cycle had as its theme “Agile methodologies and project execution instruments” to improve the project management process developed within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS). The event took place at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (INTO), in Rio de Janeiro, and brought together specialists and managers who work in the folder, in the Federal Units and Institutes.

The initiative integrates a series of actions aimed at structuring a network of project management offices, coordinated by the department of technical cooperation and development in health (SE/MS).

According to the director of Decoop, Ana Paula Siqueira, the idea of ​​the meeting is to share methodological guidelines in project management through a network under construction. “This is an innovation in the public healthcare sector, which is in line with the best practices and project management culture of the corporate world. We will gain a lot in terms of efficiency and delivery of results to the population”, she highlighted.

Tatiany Volker Boldrini
Ministry of Health



