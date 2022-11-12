Health approves transfer of R$ 12.3 million to municipalities — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health approved the transfer of funding to the municipalities qualified in the Axis Structure of the National Program for Qualification of Pharmaceutical Assistance (Qualifar-SUS). The investment is intended for the third cycle, totaling R$12.3 million, and the retroactive effect of the first monitoring cycle in 2022, in the amount of R$30,000.

The program aims at the improvement, implementation and systemic integration of pharmaceutical assistance activities in health actions and services, allowing continuous, comprehensive, safe, responsible and humanized care.

The funds can be used to purchase consumables, for the purpose of maintaining services and other costing expenses related to the objectives of the aforementioned program axis, prioritizing the guarantee of connectivity for the use of the Horus System and other pharmaceutical care management systems .

The effectiveness of the quarterly transfer of funding resources to the municipalities qualified in Qualifar-SUS is based on sending the data set using the Horus System, or even through the Webservice.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health