Ministry of Health adds new presentation of injectable medication to SUS to treat asthma — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health has included in the Unified Health System (SUS) a new presentation of omalizumab in solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe for the treatment of severe uncontrolled allergic asthma.

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the lower airways, such as the trachea and bronchi. These regions become more sensitive to different stimuli, leading to recurrent and usually reversible blockage of airflow.

The inclusion of the new presentation was analyzed by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), which saw the need to update the Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) for the disease.

Asthma

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 235 million people suffer from the disease worldwide. There are five most common forms of the disease: allergic, non-allergic, late-onset, with airflow limitation, and obesity.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health