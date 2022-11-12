National Conference on Indigenous Health (CNSI) starts this Monday (14) — CMIO(Brazil)

Starting this Monday (14), the future of indigenous health will be discussed during the 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health (6th CNSI). The event, which takes place at the International Convention Center of Brazil (CICB), in Brasília (DF), will have an extensive program. There are five working days from 8 am to 10 pm, with more than 1,700 participants representing indigenous peoples throughout Brazil. Of these, there are more than 1,300 delegates elected in indigenous territories throughout Brazil.

The 6th CNSI is the final result of a long work that began with 302 local and 34 district conferences, held between October and December 2018. From the district conferences, 2,380 proposals were consolidated into 252 proposals to be analyzed in this national stage divided into seven thematic axes : the articulation of Traditional Indigenous Health Systems; creation of the Model of Attention and Organization of Health Services; Human Resources and Personnel Management in an Intercultural Context; Infrastructure and Sanitation; Financing; Health Determinants; Social Control and Participatory Management.

The 6th CNSI will begin with a major challenge: updating the National Indigenous Health Policy (Pnaspi), which will redefine the guidelines and implement ethnic and cultural particularities in the health care model for indigenous peoples in the coming years in Brazil. All this decided with the direct vote of the delegates of the villages and indigenous communities.

“The voices of relatives have strength and need to be heard. The conference is the moment for the indigenous to be present and to guarantee quality health care for our people”, says William “Uwira” Xacriabá, Secretary General of the 6th CNSI. In addition, the 6th CNSI aims to approve the guidelines that will support local and district health actions and the reformulation of the National Health Care Policy for Indigenous Peoples.

Historic

The 6th CNSI is the result of a continuous work that has been developed since the 1st National Health Conference for Indigenous Peoples, an integral part of the IX National Health Conference, held in 1993. On the occasion, 200 delegates, indigenous and non-indigenous, participated. indigenous peoples, which determined the basis for the creation of the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI).

In 2011, the 14th National Health Conference reaffirmed that “Everyone uses the SUS”. The Indigenous Health Conferences are part of the process of continuing education and community participation. They serve to assess the health situation and propose guidelines for the formulation of health policies. The Indigenous Health Conferences indicate the ways to understand what the population needs and what can be done so that everyone has access to health services with quality and respect.

The 5th CNSI was held in Brasília, from December 2nd to 6th, 2013. In it, 444 proposals and 55 motions were approved.

Homage

During the opening ceremony of the event, this Monday (14), the Maninha Xukuru Kariri commendation will be presented. The award will recognize three Brazilian personalities whose contributions were outstanding in the struggle for rights and improvements in the health of indigenous peoples in Brazil. The honorees are: Ailson dos Santos (Yssô Truká), in the User Segment; Maria do Carmo Andrade Filha (Carmem Pankararu), in the Worker Segment and Ubiratan Pedrosa Moreira, in the Manager Segment.

Known as Maninha Xukuru Kariri, Etelvina Santana da Silva was born in 1966, in the village Xukuru-Kariri, in Palmeira dos Índios, in the interior of the state of Alagoas (AL). She is recognized as one of the great indigenous leaders in combating prejudice as a woman and indigenous, being the only woman among so many indigenous chiefs and leaders. In 2000, she was nominated for the “1000 Women” Project for the Nobel Peace Prize.

She died in October 2006 from ill health. In 2007, she received in memoriam the “Renildo José dos Santos” award, intended for those dedicated to the defense of human rights. Maninha was awarded in the “Defense of Cultural Identity” category.

Service:

Event: 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health (CNSI)

Location: International Convention Center of Brazil (CICB), in Brasília

Date: November 14th to 18th

