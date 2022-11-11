Routine mouth examination can diagnose lesions before they turn into cancer — Português (Brasil)

Oral cancer can manifest itself in the form of sores in the mouth or lip that do not heal, lumps, bumps, areas of numbness, in addition to bleeding with no known cause. The condition can also be characterized by sore throat that does not improve and whitish or red patches on the inside of the mouth or lip.

Routine examination of the mouth can diagnose lesions early, before they develop into cancer. People over 40, who smoke and drink, should be more attentive. It is important to have your mouth examined by a health professional (dentist or doctor) at least once a year.

To reduce the risk of developing the disease, the Ministry of Health recommends:

Avoid or reduce the consumption of tobacco and alcohol;

Maintain good oral hygiene;

Eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables;

Take the HPV vaccine, according to the National Vaccination Calendar;

Visit the dentist regularly;

Look out for changes in the mouth, lips, tongue and palate (roof of the mouth); in case of alteration, seek a dentist immediately.

Mouth self-examination is a simple technique that the person uses to get to know the oral structure and, thus, identify possible abnormalities, such as changes in the appearance of the lips and the inside of the mouth, hardening, lumps, wounds and swelling. However, this examination does not replace the clinical examination performed by a trained healthcare professional.

The Ministry of Health reinforces that only properly qualified doctors and dentists can diagnose diseases, indicate treatments and prescribe medicines.

Ministry of Health