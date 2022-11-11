Rebrats Congress debates assessment processes and technologies in the health system — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health promotes, this Monday and Tuesday (11/7 and 8), the III Congress of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats) and the XIII Meeting of the Health Technology Assessment Network of the Americas (RedETSA) ). The event aims to promote discussions in the area of ​​technology assessment through the exchange of experiences between specialists and managers from the Americas.

The evaluation processes and elements that constitute the stages of the cycle of a technology in the health system will be addressed, as well as the qualification of decision-making and methodologies.

“Without sustainability, access to the health system will not be equitable. The mandate of the Constitution will not materialize to the fullest extent possible without this discussion. It is a duty to work for sustainable health systems”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, at the opening of the event, which took place this Monday morning (7).

The Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs, Sandra de Barros, highlighted the role of Rebrats in merger decisions. “Having a more resilient system depends on transforming the singularities of each entity into a large network of access to health technologies to reduce inequalities”, she declared.

During the two days of the event, speakers from countries in the Americas and Europe will participate, who will share their experiences and the approaches adopted locally to address the main challenges in the area of ​​health technology assessment. The event also features meetings between RedETSA members and members of the Rebrats Management Committee, with the aim of planning actions for the development of the networks.

rebrats

The Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats), created in 2008 and formalized in 2011, is composed of 101 registered Health Technology Assessment Centers (NATS). The network establishes the bridge between research, policy and management, providing subsidies for the management of technologies in the SUS, from incorporation to divestment decisions.

Rebrats plays a fundamental role in supporting the Ministry of Health, as the NATS prepare Health Technology Assessment studies that support the recommendations of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) and decision-making by the Ministry of Health. of Health regarding the incorporation of new technologies, in addition to working in the construction of clinical practice guides, such as Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PDCT).

Nathan Victor

