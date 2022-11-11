How living organ and bone marrow transplantation works — CMIO(Brazil)

For organ transplantation, there are two types of donors: living and deceased. In the second case, it is the family that authorizes the donation. But how does transplanting a living person work? Not everyone knows, but it is possible to donate one of your kidneys, part of your liver, part of your lungs or bone marrow while you are alive. In these cases, Brazilian legislation allows spouses and relatives up to the fourth degree to be donors. For people who are not relatives, it is only possible with judicial authorization, except in cases of bone marrow donation.

In Brazil, in the last four years, according to the Ministry of Health, more than 15,000 transplants were performed between living people in the Unified Health System (SUS). The modality is possible as long as it does not prevent the donor’s organism from continuing to live and does not pose a risk to its integrity.

How it works?

Regarding bone marrow transplantation, the search for donors can be done at the National Registry of Voluntary Bone Marrow Donors (Redome), the third largest donor bank in the world. This type of transplant can benefit the treatment of about 80 diseases in different stages and age groups. Brazilian donors registered in Redome can assist patients in Brazil and also in other countries. It is worth mentioning that they can be consulted to confirm the intention years after registration, so it is important to keep the data updated.

Here are the main conditions that can benefit from transplantation between living people:

Kidney: chronic renal failure;

Liver: chronic liver disease or fulminant hepatitis;

Lung: severe cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),

pulmonary hypertension or cystic fibrosis;

pulmonary hypertension or cystic fibrosis; Bone marrow: diseases that affect blood cells, such as leukemias and lymphomas.

What are the risks?

In addition to the risks inherent in major surgery, the main problems are infection and rejection. To control these effects, the transplanted person uses medication for the rest of their life. Transplantation is not a cure, but a treatment that can prolong life with quality.

In the case of liver transplantation, the donor may have problems such as abdominal pain, bleeding and biliary fistula, for example. Pain is common in the postoperative period due to the trauma of the surgery, while other complications are less frequent. The risk of death is small, less than 1% for those who donate part of their liver. What’s more, up to 70% of the liver can be donated as it regenerates.

In relation to the kidney procedure, an entire organ is needed, so the volunteer starts to live with only one of them, but is able to exercise kidney functions normally. A similar case occurs in lung transplantation.

As the two lungs together have a total of five lobes—two in the left lung and three in the right, one or two are usually removed for donation. The donor lung will not return to the same size, as with liver regeneration, however, the remaining lobes will be able to perform respiratory functions satisfactorily.

Bone marrow donation is the simplest modality, compared to solid organs. Removal can be done in two ways: one consists of punctures in the pelvic bone performed in a surgical center, under general anesthesia; and the other is performed by collecting blood in the vein, without anesthesia. The risks are minimal in both cases, and the marrow recovers within a few weeks. If the procedure chosen is punctures, the donor is discharged the day after the procedure.

It is important to note that not all people can be life-giving donors. For this, it is necessary to present good health conditions proven by medical examinations, and pregnant women cannot donate organs. Regarding bone marrow, the practice is only allowed when it does not pose health risks.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health