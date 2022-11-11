Ministry of Health reinforces importance of booster doses against Covid-19 — CMIO(Brazil)

To further expand vaccine coverage in relation to the booster dose against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of returning to the vaccination post and completing this stage of the vaccine cycle, increasing immunity against the disease. Studies show that the strategy of strengthening the vaccination schedule against coronavirus increases immunity by more than five times.

So far, more than 100 million Brazilians have already taken the first booster dose and more than 35.5 million have already been vaccinated with the second booster dose. Vaccines are available at more than 48,000 vaccination posts throughout Brazil. The Ministry of Health constantly promotes campaigns to encourage the population to adhere to vaccination against Covid-19, as this is the main way to avoid serious cases and deaths from the disease.

“It is necessary to apply the booster dose so that the organism is prepared to defend itself in the case of variants, for example”, highlights the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.

The first booster dose should be given four months after the second or single dose. At the moment, the second booster dose is recommended by the Ministry of Health for the population over 40 years old. Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Janssen vaccines should be used in these steps.

For those who started the vaccination schedule with a single dose of Janssen, the recommendation is as follows: a booster dose applied two months after the beginning of the cycle; and the other two reinforcements that must obey the interval of four months. The third booster dose for those who started the vaccine cycle with this immunizing agent is also only recommended for people over 40 years old. The orientation is that Astrazeneca, Pfizer or Janssen vaccines are also used.

The Ministry of Health‘s recommendations were based on studies that demonstrate that immunogenicity after the application of heterologous booster doses, with a different combination of vaccines against Covid-19, was adequate and superior to regimens without booster doses.

Ministry of Health