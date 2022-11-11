Training on descriptive epidemiology applied to health surveillance is open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

Professionals who work in Health Surveillance and Primary Care can now enroll in the course “Descriptive Epidemiology Applied to Health Surveillance” of the Program for Strengthening Epidemiology (PROFEPI). The training is open to the public, has a workload of 40 class hours and is available on the PAHO/WHO Virtual Campus of Public Health platform. Spaces are unlimited.

The objective is to disseminate the use of basic epidemiological concepts and tools to carry out critical analyses. According to the Health Surveillance Department of the Ministry of Health, the course is self-instructional, with didactic material, aiming at autonomy of study and self-learning, with certification at the end.

The concepts and tools presented are also fundamental for the continued and proactive exercise of epidemiological surveillance of communicable and non-communicable diseases and conditions. In this context, the training uses examples, situations and epidemiological questions of interest to health services today.

PROFEPI

The Program for Strengthening Epidemiology in Health Services aims to improve the knowledge of professionals working in Health Surveillance in Brazil, expanding the ability to identify, analyze and diagnose situations through the Unified Health System (SUS).

