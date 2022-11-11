Conitec receives suggestions for technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases and severe osteoporosis — Português (Brasil)

Until November 28, the Executive Secretariat of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) receives contributions on technologies for diagnosis and treatment of patients with rare diseases and severe osteoporosis. Public consultations end in November.

To participate, access the public consultation. At the same address, technical reports and reports for society are available with more objective information that help in understanding the technologies in the evaluation process.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 69: concerning the proposal to incorporate anhydrous betaine for the treatment of patients with homocystinuria with cystathionine beta-synthase deficiencies or defects, unresponsive to pyridoxine (B6);

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 70: concerning the proposal to incorporate neonatal screening by tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) for the detection of medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCADD) deficiency.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 72: regarding the proposal to prepare the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis Type 2.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 71: concerning the proposal to incorporate lomitapide in the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 73: regarding the proposal to incorporate mesalazine sachet for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 74: regarding the proposal to update the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Chronic Pain.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 75: concerning the proposal to incorporate the IgG anti-deaminated gliadin test for the diagnosis of celiac disease in patients with IgA deficiency and suspected celiac disease and in children under two years of age.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 76: concerning the proposal to incorporate ferripolymaltose for the treatment of patients with iron deficiency anemia and intolerance to ferrous sulfate.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 77: regarding the proposal to incorporate tafamidis meglumine in the treatment of patients with transthyretin-associated amyloid cardiomyopathy (wild or hereditary), NYHA classes II and III over 60 years of age.

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 78: regarding the proposal to incorporate the HLA-DQ2 and DQ8 genotyping test for the diagnosis of celiac disease in patients with risk factors.

Closed (Deadline until 11/7)

🇧🇷 PUBLIC CONSULTATION SCTIE/MS No. 68: regarding the proposal to incorporate romosozumab for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, over 70 years of age, with therapeutic failure to the standard of treatment currently available in the SUS and at very high risk of fragility fracture.

Laura Fernandes

Ministry of Health