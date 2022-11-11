Ministry of Health promotes discussion among experts on childhood immunization — CMIO(Brazil)

Between November 3 and 4, the Ministry of Health promoted the “Seminar on Vaccination Hesitation and its Impact on Vaccination in Childhood and Adolescence”, which brought together several specialists from different institutions in São Paulo. The event sought solutions to rescue high and homogeneous vaccination coverage, especially among children and adolescents.

Discussions focused on the challenges encountered in vaccination, as well as on raising awareness among health professionals to mobilize and promote adequate and timely information on the topic. This last point is considered essential for the implementation of actions that promote the perception and behavioral change of the general population.

For the coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI), Adriana Lucena, the meeting is essential to discuss the topic. “It is extremely relevant to understand this phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy in order to seek strategies to combat something that puts the health of our population at risk, because we know the importance of vaccination for the control, elimination and eradication of diseases”, she highlighted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks vaccine hesitancy as one of the ten global threats to public health. This is because the choice not to vaccinate has serious impacts on the population and the consequent risk of reintroducing vaccine-preventable diseases that have already been eliminated, such as polio.

Actions

In the search for strategies to reverse this worrying scenario, the Ministry of Health launched the Multivaccination and Poliomyelitis campaigns to update the vaccination booklet of children and young people under 15 years of age.

Non-adherence to vaccination jeopardizes the reintroduction of diseases that have already been eliminated, as happened with measles, which returned to circulation in the country even after the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) granted the certificate of disease-free region. , in 2016.

success cases

Vaccination has been a great ally in the history of public health. The most recent example was in relation to vaccination against Covid-19, which helped to slow the pace of the pandemic, while preventing the worsening of cases and, consequently, death from the disease.

Another historic milestone was vaccination against polio. Since 1990, Brazil has not detected cases of the disease and in 1994 the country received certification from PAHO/WHO as an area free of circulation of poliovirus. Since then, it has been making efforts to reach the goal of the recommended indicators for keeping the country free from the disease.

routine vaccination

The Ministry of Health has an extensive vaccination schedule that covers all stages of life, from birth to vaccination of the elderly. There are 18 more vaccines available throughout the year, in more than 38 thousand vaccination rooms spread throughout Brazil. Pasta maintains the distribution of all doses of vaccines offered on a regular basis to states and municipalities, which are responsible for the operationalization of vaccination at the end.

The vaccination schedule is carefully prepared, based on scientific studies that establish the opportune and ideal moment in which each vaccine is recommended, thus guaranteeing the protection of individual and collective health.

It is important to highlight that over time new vaccines were incorporated into the national vaccination schedule, thus reinforcing greater protection for all.

Ministry of Health