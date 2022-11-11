Brazil becomes part of the coordination of the “Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources” platform — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health officially participates in the Coordination Group of the “Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources” (EIOS) Platform in the 2023-2024 term. The main role of the group is to provide strategic recommendations and advise on activities and priorities, as well as participating in the epidemiological intelligence community, providing technical advice on the EIOS initiative globally.

The Coordination Group is made up of twelve organizations, networks and government bodies. The GC members serve two-year terms and, for Brazil, the chair is held by the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS). Only the World Health Organization (WHO) holds a permanent seat.

Arnaldo Medeiros, Secretary of Health Surveillance, highlighted the principle of multiplicity as one of the main tools of the tool. “This principle embraces the reality that there will always be multiple surveillance systems. It is unrealistic to talk about a single system for every public health risk. We must embrace this idea so that we can successfully achieve our goals,” he said.

The EIOS platform was developed by the WHO and has the purpose of supporting countries and the international community in the early detection of diseases, injuries and public health events, proposing information for analyzing the risks of outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics and monitoring potential threats to health. , thus directing prevention and control measures in real time.

The system works with official and unofficial sources, has Really Simple Syndication (RSS) of news, moderated groups of experts, among others. The platform allows you to detect rumors of potential public health threats. As a result, healthcare professionals have access to information so that they can quickly and systematically predict the sign of a potential outbreak and/or epidemic.

Surveillance

The Health Surveillance of a country is considered one of the pillars to guarantee the social well-being of the population and among the functions of surveillance is the response to public health emergencies. For this, actions of continuous monitoring of the health situation of the population, country, state, region and municipality are necessary, including scenario analysis, risk assessment, monitoring and analysis of the behavior of the main epidemiological indicators, contributing to health planning. embracing.

Brazil

Due to the importance of event-based surveillance, since 2020, the Ministry of Health has implemented the use of EIOS in the country. Currently, there are 490 trained professionals who work in the active detection routine of potential health threats, which include diseases, injuries, epizootics, disasters, intentional acts, in addition to monitoring any unknown or unusual diseases.

SVS has a structured network for surveillance, alert and response to public health emergencies, comprising:

epidemiological intelligence units for the detection, verification, assessment, monitoring and communication of associated health risks that support the response to these events;

Hospital Epidemiological Surveillance centers, which carry out detection, monitoring, alert and response to changes in the epidemiological pattern detected in hospitals;

professionals from different specialties who can be mobilized in situations of imminent danger to health or public health emergencies (outbreak, epidemics, disasters).

Ministry of Health