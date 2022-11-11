Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health launches course “Mental Health Policies for Law Operators” — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health launches, next Thursday (17), the first course on “Mental Health Policies for Lawyers and Interested Persons”, in a hybrid format, at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa, in São Paulo. The first meeting will provide 120 places for in-person participants.

The course will be available through the UniverSUS Brasil platform and will be divided into four face-to-face meetings, totaling 40 hours of workload, with the following topics:

  • Major mental disorders and their treatment;
  • New mental health policies (2017 to 2022 period);
  • Network interface with judiciary;
  • Judicialization – recurring themes.

The training aims to qualify psychosocial care in line with the principles and guidelines of the Unified Health System (SUS) and human rights for legal operators and interested parties, in order to resolve doubts and present interventions related to people who pass for mental disorders and problems related to the abusive use of alcohol and other drugs.

The creation of these training spaces intends to contribute to the Mental Health Policy, whose bases are referenced in the principles of Law No. December 2017.

Suggested audience for the course: lawyers, prosecutors, public defenders, law academics, SUS workers and the Judiciary. Registration opens only on the day of the first class, November 17, through the UniverSUS portal.

