Brazilian Natural Medicine

Health with Agent Program receives indication of new preceptors until November 18 — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The nominations of professionals to exercise the function of preceptors of technical courses for Community Health Agents and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases, within the scope of the Health with Agent Program, are reopened until November 18th. Nominations must be made directly by the e-Gestor system.

There are 889 vacancies spread across all states of Brazil, with activities scheduled to start in December. The position requires dedication of 15 hours per week and the preceptors will receive a monthly grant of R$ 1,000, for eight months, a period that can be extended.

Higher education professionals, linked to the SUS and with a minimum of six months’ experience in Primary Health Care, should be appointed. In addition, the managers of the municipalities that already have selected preceptors must appoint new professionals to compose the reserve register.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Conitec receives suggestions for technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases and severe osteoporosis — Português (Brasil)

2 mins ago

Ministry of Health promotes discussion among experts on childhood immunization — CMIO(Brazil)

14 mins ago

Brazil becomes part of the coordination of the “Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources” platform — CMIO(Brazil)

18 mins ago

Ministry of Health launches course “Mental Health Policies for Law Operators” — CMIO(Brazil)

23 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.