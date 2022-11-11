Health with Agent Program receives indication of new preceptors until November 18 — CMIO(Brazil)

The nominations of professionals to exercise the function of preceptors of technical courses for Community Health Agents and Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases, within the scope of the Health with Agent Program, are reopened until November 18th. Nominations must be made directly by the e-Gestor system.

There are 889 vacancies spread across all states of Brazil, with activities scheduled to start in December. The position requires dedication of 15 hours per week and the preceptors will receive a monthly grant of R$ 1,000, for eight months, a period that can be extended.

Higher education professionals, linked to the SUS and with a minimum of six months’ experience in Primary Health Care, should be appointed. In addition, the managers of the municipalities that already have selected preceptors must appoint new professionals to compose the reserve register.

Ministry of Health