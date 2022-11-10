health care capacity depends on new technologies — CMIO(Brazil)

The challenges and solutions for the incorporation of new technologies into health systems were discussed during the III Congress of the Brazilian Health Technology Assessment Network (Rebrats), an event in partnership with the Health Technology Assessment Network of the Americas (RedETSA) ), held this Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8, in Brasília (DF).

The master class dealt with the Health Technology Assessment (HTA), Investigation of the Clinical, Economic and Social Consequences of Innovations in Health. Speakers from Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Chile and the United Kingdom participated in the first day of the congress. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Senior Public Engagement Adviser Mark Rasburn shared his experiences with the organization in engaging society and patients.

‌Guests Manuel Donato, representative of Argentina; Adriana Robayo, from Colombia; José María del Valle Catalán, from Guatemala; Catherine de la Puente, from Chile; and Priscila Louly, coordinator-general of health technology assessment at the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) discussed, at the first round table, the processes adopted by the countries that precede the analysis of this incorporation, as well as the other stages of the cycle of a technology in a health system.

‌In addition to the incorporation process, which is the most demanded, ATS is used for the management of health technologies, considering the entire technology lifecycle: from innovation, introduction, monitoring and obsolescence so that more efficient and that consider equity. Health technologies are medicines, products or procedures through which the population must be served, such as vaccines, in vitro diagnostic products, equipment, technical procedures, organizational, informational, educational and support systems, programs and protocols assistance.

🇧🇷Public health

The Unified Health System (SUS) was addressed in the panel discussion Marcos de Valor in Evaluation of Health Technologies in Decision-Making Processes. For Cora Prado, technical advisor at the Department of Management and Incorporation of Health Technologies (SCTIE), the work of SUS professionals is focused on patients and their needs. “I also see the value in health as an upgrade of our system, because it needs a base that we have been building in the SUS over time, so I need to have systems that talk to each other, of health units that are centered on the SUS. patient, of bant marketing, because I need to compare myself with the best technique possible, in addition to being able to measure costs and results”, explained Cora, who was also the moderator of the panel.

‌The general supervisor of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) of Argentina, Donato Manuel, revealed advances in the fight against Covid-19 thanks to the partnership made with the Ministry of Health since last year. Another contribution from the panel came from the representative of Conitec in Mexico, Verónica Galegos, who presented the decision-making process regarding the incorporation of technologies. “Our health system is very fragmented, so we have a very big challenge, which is to reduce health spending in the country and reduce people’s pockets”, she admitted. In 2019, a reform was introduced in Mexico’s general health law, providing for free health services and medicines for the vulnerable population.

🇧🇷Effectiveness in innovation

The cost-effectiveness analysis as a parameter to measure the impact of the incorporation of a new technology on the efficiency of a health system has also raised discussions on the horizon of increasing demands for care. The panel Estimating and Using Thresholds in Health Incorporation brought together names such as Adriana Robayo, from Colombia; Susan Griffin of the University of York; Sebastián García Martí, from Argentina and the doctor in Health Sciences and professor at the University of Brasília (UnB), Ivan Zimmerman.

‌For experts, the perspective is fundamental and the debate considered the needs of health systems that work with high demand and an environment of constant technological innovation. The aging of the world population, with the requisition of more complex and expensive treatments, was pointed out as a relevant factor in this balance.

‌For Professor Zimmermann, it is important that decisions to incorporate technologies in Brazil adopt a cost-effectiveness benchmark. “It is important to consider the threshold as another element of decision making. Intrinsically linked to the use of the threshold is the need that it is just another parameter and should not dominate the entire discussion,” he said.

Juliana Oliveira, Karol Ribeiro, Laura Fernandes and Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health