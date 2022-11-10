Understand why Influenza vaccination occurs annually — CMIO(Brazil)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in accordance with the determinations of the World Health Organization (WHO), approved the composition of trivalent vaccines against influenza that will be administered in Brazil in 2023. The change is essential to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine . Over time, the virus can change, which can affect its properties, such as transmission or severity. That is why the immunizer must be taken every year, especially by priority groups.

Influenza is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system and is highly transmissible. The influenza vaccination strategy was incorporated into the National Immunization Program (PNI) in 1999, with the aim of reducing hospitalizations, complications and deaths in the target population.

The composition of the doses approved by the health agency guides the pharmaceutical companies holding the registration of manufacturing the input for the vaccine following standards determined by the WHO.

Vaccination usually starts before winter so that, when this season begins, the most vulnerable population is already protected. Among the priority people are the elderly aged 60 years and over, health workers, children (6 months to under 5 years old), pregnant and postpartum women.

Composition of the vaccine in 2023

For the year 2023, trivalent vaccines must use the following strains: Influenza A/Sydney/5/2021 (H1N1) pdm09; Influenza A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2); and Influenza B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria strain).

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health