Ministry of Health releases around BRL 1.5 million to UBS Digital — CMIO(Brazil)

To digitize and expand remote health care, the Ministry of Health releases around R$ 1.5 million to implement the pilot project of Digital UBS and monthly funding for ten states. BRL 977,600 will be transferred in 2022 and BRL 470,400 for 2023.

With this investment, the units will be able to implement the necessary tools, such as electronic medical records, internet connection, information systems and other resources. Thus, UBS will be able to provide, for example, telediagnosis, teleconsultation and teleconsultation with specialists.

Ten states receive the amount for 43 UBS. They are: Amazonas (R$62 thousand), Bahia (R$61 thousand), Minas Gerais (R$122 thousand), Mato Grosso do Sul (R$91,500), Mato Grosso (R$305 thousand), Pará (R$ 112.5 thousand), Pernambuco (R$ 30.5 thousand), Piauí (R$ 315.5 thousand), Rio Grande do Sul (R$ 30.5 thousand) and Tocantins (R$ 317.5 thousand).

Patricia Castello Branco

Ministry of Health