Ministry of Health launches new course offer on Kangaroo Method for professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

As part of the actions during Purple November, awareness month about prematurity, the Ministry of Health launches, this Wednesday (9), the new offer of the course “Humanized Care to the Newborn: Kangaroo Method in the hospital context”. Higher education professionals, working in maternity hospitals that participate in the Obstetric and Neonatal Care Monitoring System (SMCON), can participate in the training through the Virtual Learning Environment of the National Institute of Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health Fernandes Figueira (IFF/Fiocruz).

At this stage, 200 vacancies are being offered. The goal is to qualify at least 600 health professionals. The objective is to develop competence to apply the Kangaroo Method in hospital care, including care for the newborn, considering its behavioral and physiological characteristics; the clinical, neurobehavioral, psycho-affective and social aspects of the newborn; the influence of the neonatal unit environment on the baby, family and team; support networks to support the newborn and family at each stage of the Kangaroo Method, among others.

Activities in the form of webinars, discussion forums, in addition to content available within the VLE platform, such as video classes, interactive infographics, texts, booklets and others are planned. The distance learning course with tutoring continues until February 28, 2023, completing 80 hours of workload.

Program content

The National Health Policy: Kangaroo Method;

Application of the Kangaroo Method;

Psycho-affective and social aspects of the newborn, his parents and his family;

Protection of the newborn’s neurodevelopment in the Neonatal Unit;

Clinical aspects of preterm and/or low birth weight newborns;

Difficult news and losses in the Neonatal Unit;

The caregiver and the work environment.

Among the assessment strategies is a questionnaire with multiple choice assessment items. For certification in the course, the student must obtain a performance equal to or greater than 70% of success.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health