At a conference, Saúde will deliver an award to personalities who fought for the rights of indigenous peoples — CMIO(Brazil)

The 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health, which takes place from November 14 to 18 at the International Convention Center of Brazil (CICB), in Brasília (DF), will be marked by the delivery of the Maninha Xukuru-Kariri commendation. The award is intended for three Brazilian personalities whose contributions were outstanding in the fight for rights and improvements in the health of indigenous peoples in Brazil.

The three honorees will be: Ailson dos Santos (Yssô Truká), in the User Segment; Maria do Carmo Andrade Filha (Carmem Pankararu), in the Worker Segment and Ubiratan Pedrosa Moreira, in the Manager Segment.

Commendation Maninha Xukuru-Kariri

Etelvina Santana da Silva, known as Maninha Xukuru-Kariri, was born in 1966, in the Xukuru-Kariri village, in Palmeira dos Índios, in the interior of the state of Alagoas, and has always been proud of being a descendant of a family of warriors. Her grandfather, cacique Alfredo Celestino, along with other indigenous leaders, traveled for days on foot to demand from the authorities the return of lands that had been taken by farmers and landowners over the years.

At the age of twenty, he went to Recife, aiming to succeed in life and study medicine, but after two years of work he returned to his village to succeed in the land where he was born. For all her struggle, Maninha became one of the great indigenous leaders of Alagoas and Brazil. He led the struggle of the Xukuru-Kariri people for years, facing the constant loss of territories and financial interests over his people’s land. Like her ancestors, she also led conquest movements and became admired and respected throughout the world.

Maninha Xukuru-Kariri fought prejudice as a woman and an indigenous person. She was nominated in 2000 for the “1000 Women” Project, for the Nobel Peace Prize. On October 11, 2006, Etilvina da Silva, known as Maninha, died, but received in memoriam the “Renildo José dos Santos” award, intended for those dedicated to the defense of human rights, in the “Defense of Cultural Identity” category. .

Ministry of Health