Ministry of Health trains physicians on diagnosis and reporting of congenital anomalies — CMIO(Brazil)

With the objective of qualifying doctors who work in health care regarding the diagnosis of congenital anomalies and sensitizing professionals about the importance of notification through the Live Birth Declaration (DNV), the Ministry of Health promoted, this Tuesday ( 8), a training workshop for prenatal and birth diagnosis and reporting.

During the opening table of the event, the secretary of SVS/MS, Arnaldo Medeiros, spoke about the notification. “It is necessary to carry out the physical examination and timely diagnose the anomalies visible at birth, as well as register these anomalies in the DNV”, he explained, noting that this was the first round of training and the purpose is to promote other workshops in the coming months, so that they are trained as many professionals as possible.

The workshop was held at the headquarters of the Pasta and offered to doctors in the Federal District by the Health Surveillance Department in partnership with the Primary Care Department, in addition to the DF Department of Health.

publications

During the event, the “Practical Guide: diagnosis of congenital anomalies in prenatal care and birth” was also presented. The publication, authored by the Department of Epidemiological Analysis and Surveillance of Non-Communicable Diseases of the SVS, aims to guide health professionals in the routine of their services for the diagnosis of anomalies and increase the knowledge of managers, professionals and the general population about the importance of the topic.

