Risk Assessment Applied to Biosafety in Laboratories will be the topic of a seminar this Thursday (10) — CMIO(Brazil)

In order to understand the concept of risk assessment and how it applies to biosafety issues in laboratories, the Ministry of Health is holding a seminar on the subject this Thursday (10th). Interested parties can follow the link webinar.aids.gov.br.

The target audience are managers and technicians from the Central Public Health Laboratories (Lacen). The speaker will be Frederico Peres, senior researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

According to the Department of Health Surveillance of the Folder, the event is important to develop the capacity for monitoring, preparation and laboratory response to face emergencies in public health.

Ministry of Health