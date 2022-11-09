Access to e-gestor AB will be done with the gov.br login — CMIO(Brazil)

In order to increase security in accessing primary care systems, the “e-Gestor AB System” has a new form of authentication: using the gov.br login and password. With this change, municipal and state health managers must access using their passwords already registered on gov.br.

When accessing “e-Gestor AB” and clicking on “restricted access”, the new login page will open and it will be necessary to click on “Entrar com gov.br”. Enter your CPF and password already registered on gov.br. If you still don’t have a password, the platform itself will show you how to create your registration. After logging in with the new format, the user will be directed to the e-Gestor AB page with all existing profiles.

Accesses with the Bronze level gov.br seal of trust will initially be accepted, but in the future some features will only be available at the Silver level or higher. That way, make sure you adjust your registration to more reliable levels.

It is worth mentioning that the access “legal entity”, with the password of the Municipal or State Health Fund remains unchanged, using the CNPJ and the access password already registered.

If in doubt, go to the step-by-step

Ministry of Health