Inca debates action against cancer; online event starts this Tuesday (8) — CMIO(Brazil)

Professionals, professors and students in the health area will know a little more about the work of the National Cancer Institute (Inca) this November. On the 8th, 9th, 10th, 17th and 18th, the event “Inca de Portas Abertas” takes place, which will detail the services, competencies and activities of the oncology reference unit in the country.

The institute stands out in cancer prevention and control, promoting health care, teaching and research through residency, master’s, doctoral, scientific initiation and technical courses.

This year’s “Inca de Portas Abertas” will have a virtual program and will broadcast in five sessions, through the Inca channel on YouTube.

Schedule

On the 8th, master’s, doctoral and scientific initiation will be discussed at the link youtu.be/_tVILc9SdCk. The specializations of the technical courses, radiotherapy, oncology nursing and qualification in cytopathology will be the focus of the 9th, at the address: youtu.be/x0ZjQLDBvT4.

Following, medical education – medicine and multiprofessional education in psychology and social work will be highlighted on the 10th, through the link: youtu.be/49FmCV8v4OU.

On the 17th, the multidisciplinary teaching of nursing, nutrition and physiotherapy will be discussed among the participants: youtu.be/JztAgSQ_ZMQ. Closing the program, multiprofessional teaching in pharmacy, dentistry and medical physics will be presented at: youtu.be/wK3VYNjrt6k.

Each session will be composed of a group of health professionals from different categories, who will present their activity at Inca; in addition to students of the respective teaching programs offered by the institution, who will present their experience during their program/course.

Access the INCA website for registration and more information.

Ministry of Health