ConectSUS allows recognition of Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate by the European Union — CMIO(Brazil)

One of the main features of the new version of ConectSUS Cidadão was the recognition of the Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate by the European Union. The document issued by the application allows access and circulation in the countries of the bloc that still require proof of vaccination.

In addition to proof of immunization, the platform will soon make available the issuance of Electronic Prescription carried out in Primary Health Care. The measure allows citizens to have access to medical prescriptions at any time, as registered and sent to the National Health Data Network (RNDS). This evolution is intended to complement the patient’s medical record, giving citizens access to yet another document of personal possession in a digital and practical way.

ConectSUS also has a new face. With improvements in information architecture and design, the application now has tutorials for accessing each tool, in addition to a different menu. The update has improved functionality from the previous version of the app, with actions in the fields:

My profile;

Health network;

My health;

National Health Card;

Account Manager.

The “Health Network” area starts to use the geolocation resource and to detail the services offered by the establishments and the opening hours of the units. In the “my health” area, citizens can add medications used, allergies, emergency contacts and other services such as the integration of routine vaccines into the National Vaccination Card.

With the aim of offering reliable content, 50 articles from “Health from A – Z” were made available and three applications categorized as “Miniapps”; Healthy Weight; Hemovida and Transplants were added.

The application update was developed for the benefit of Brazilian citizens, based on the profile of users aged between 25 and 75 years, from different social classes and consumption expectations. ConectSUS Cidadão is a structuring tool of the Digital Health Strategy for Brazil 2020-2028 (ESD28) and enables access to health, in addition to the continuity of care and user protagonism.

