Brazilian Natural Medicine

Experts discuss improvements for indigenous man’s health — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







Representatives of the Ministry of Health‘s Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai/MS) gathered members of the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI) on Friday morning (11/4) to address the health of indigenous men. The event was organized on the occasion of the world month of combating prostate cancer, the Blue November, and was held in a webinar format, from Brasília.

The debates were opened by doctor Fernando Pessoa Albuquerque, who works in the Coordination of Men’s Health (Cosah) of the Department of Life Cycles (Deciv), of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (Saps) of the Ministry. The specialist made an overview of the National Policy for Integral Attention to Men’s Health (Pnaish) and the integral care to men’s health.

He highlighted that, between 2015 and 2020, only 25.3% of the individual visits of Primary Health Care were male users, aged 20 to 59 years, an index that can also be taken as a reference for indigenous people.

Cultural differences

Albuquerque pointed out that, in general, men’s demand for health services is lower than that of women. Some change may occur “with the awareness of this population about the importance of prevention, avoiding the search for specialized assistance when a disease is already installed”, he highlighted. The awareness-raising work must be developed by health agents, reinforced the doctor.

The event also featured presentations by two indigenous people, Edinaldo Rodrigues and Rodrigo Vasconcelos, who work in the DSEI of Pernambuco and Araguaia (MT), respectively. The participants approached the topic from the perspective of the indigenous man.

At another time, the person responsible for the Coordination of Indigenous Health Attributes and Promotion (Coapro)/Dapsi/Sesai, Andrezza Maria Moreira Reis, exposed the epidemiological profile of this segment.

The coordinator signaled that the matter will be addressed again by members of the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI) and also at the 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health, which takes place in Brasília, from 14 to 18 November.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 28 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Access to e-gestor AB will be done with the gov.br login — CMIO(Brazil)

8 mins ago

Inca debates action against cancer; online event starts this Tuesday (8) — CMIO(Brazil)

17 mins ago

ConectSUS allows recognition of Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate by the European Union — CMIO(Brazil)

22 mins ago

Applications open for the 1st edition of the Best Practices in Home Care Award — CMIO(Brazil)

41 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.