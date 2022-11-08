Experts discuss improvements for indigenous man’s health — CMIO(Brazil)

Representatives of the Ministry of Health‘s Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai/MS) gathered members of the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI) on Friday morning (11/4) to address the health of indigenous men. The event was organized on the occasion of the world month of combating prostate cancer, the Blue November, and was held in a webinar format, from Brasília.

The debates were opened by doctor Fernando Pessoa Albuquerque, who works in the Coordination of Men’s Health (Cosah) of the Department of Life Cycles (Deciv), of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (Saps) of the Ministry. The specialist made an overview of the National Policy for Integral Attention to Men’s Health (Pnaish) and the integral care to men’s health.

He highlighted that, between 2015 and 2020, only 25.3% of the individual visits of Primary Health Care were male users, aged 20 to 59 years, an index that can also be taken as a reference for indigenous people.

Cultural differences

Albuquerque pointed out that, in general, men’s demand for health services is lower than that of women. Some change may occur “with the awareness of this population about the importance of prevention, avoiding the search for specialized assistance when a disease is already installed”, he highlighted. The awareness-raising work must be developed by health agents, reinforced the doctor.

The event also featured presentations by two indigenous people, Edinaldo Rodrigues and Rodrigo Vasconcelos, who work in the DSEI of Pernambuco and Araguaia (MT), respectively. The participants approached the topic from the perspective of the indigenous man.

At another time, the person responsible for the Coordination of Indigenous Health Attributes and Promotion (Coapro)/Dapsi/Sesai, Andrezza Maria Moreira Reis, exposed the epidemiological profile of this segment.

The coordinator signaled that the matter will be addressed again by members of the Special Indigenous Health Districts (DSEI) and also at the 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health, which takes place in Brasília, from 14 to 18 November.

