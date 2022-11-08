Applications open for the 1st edition of the Best Practices in Home Care Award — CMIO(Brazil)

To celebrate the 11 years of the Better at Home Program in the Unified Health System (SUS), the Ministry of Health opened, on Tuesday (8), registration for the first edition of the Best Practices in Home Care Award. Home Care Services enabled by the program may apply. The deadline is 11:59 pm on November 17th.

Interested parties must complete, with all the information requested, the electronic form and attach a video file produced by the teams, whose experience will represent the service.

The award aims to recognize the work of the teams and encourage the exchange of experiences between professionals who work in different regions of the country. Each municipality can participate by sending only one video. If more than one application is identified per municipality, it will be automatically disqualified. The notice can be accessed here

Doctor Mariana Borges, from the Ministry of Health, reinforces the importance of giving visibility to the program’s actions and the routine of the teams involved in patient care.

“Real life teaches us a lot. The award comes to give visibility to those municipalities that are doing much more with it, in addition to showing the whole country how beautiful and diverse our program is. We also want to show how much it is possible to do for the health of our country and for our SUS with teams spread across Brazil”, he explains.

The 11 finalist videos will be published on the Ministry of Health website. The five best videos will be honored at an award ceremony in Brasília (DF), on December 16 this year.

better at home

The Melhor em Casa Program has already provided the implementation of Home Care Services (SADs) in more than 800 municipalities, which currently have more than 1,900 multiprofessional home care teams and multiprofessional support teams.

The service is carried out by multidisciplinary teams, formed by doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and physical therapists or social workers. Other professionals (speech therapists, nutritionists, dentists, psychologists, occupational therapists and pharmacists) may be part of the support teams.

Ministry of Health