National SUS Force promotes training for emergencies in Rio Grande do Norte — CMIO(Brazil)

From this Wednesday (9), until next Friday (11), professionals from the public health network and security forces of Rio Grande do Norte receive training in Preparing Response to Incidents with Multiple Victims (IMV). About 300 professionals will share theoretical and practical information for acting in emergencies with an impact on public health.

Promoted by the SUS National Force (FN-SUS), the event takes place at PraiaMar and mobilizes health teams, Fire Department, Civil Defense, traffic control agencies, security agencies, military forces and others. In the event simulation stage, the scenario of an accident involving two buses at the Arena das Dunas stadium will be set, with approximately 20 victims.

Conducting training in the state meets a request from the State Health Department of Rio Grande do Norte, sent to the National SUS Force of the Ministry of Health. The city of Natal (RN) is the sixth city to receive the IMV in the country with the resumption after the pandemic.

The general coordinator of the FN-SUS of the Ministry of Health, Pâmela Moreira, reiterates the importance of training. “It is hoped, with the training, to strengthen the performance of the health sector in an articulated way, together with other strategic actors in the response to events involving multiple victims. In this way, optimizing the response time and qualifying the assistance provided to the population”, she says.

The training “Preparation of Response to Incidents with Multiple Victims (IMV)” has been carried out by the National Force of the SUS since 2015 and this year five states have already been covered.

The National Force of the SUS is a cooperation program that acts in the execution of measures to prevent, assist and repress epidemiological situations, disasters or lack of assistance to the population, when the state or municipality’s response capacity is exhausted.

Juliana Oliveira

Ministry of Health