Ministry of Health opens enrollment for care course in frequent pain situations — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), launched the course “Care in Frequent Pain Situations”. Applications can be made until April 27, on the UNA-SUS platform. The workload is 30 hours and there are about 10,000 vacancies for health professionals, managers working in Primary Health Care (PHC) and others interested in the topics addressed.

The training is part of the “Care for Common Complaints in Responding to Spontaneous Demand” program at APS, which has five modules with independent workloads. The student can obtain certification for each course completed individually or for the total workload of the program (180 hours).

The habilitation addresses the main pathophysiological mechanisms of pain and its neuromodulation pathways. Participants will be taught how to handle cases of people with the main pain syndromes in PHC, with access to resources for risk assessment and vulnerabilities related to spontaneous demands, as well as the organization of the work process of Primary Care teams.

Check out the topics to be covered in the course:

– Risk and vulnerability assessment;

– Organization of the work process of the Primary Care teams to meet spontaneous demand;

– Measures to promote and prevent frequent situations of pain;

– Definition and pathophysiology of pain;

– Acute pain versus chronic pain;

– Clinical evaluation and interview;

– Pharmacological and non-pharmacological management of acute pain;

– Management of chronic pain;

– Main pain complaints in Primary Health Care: headache, acute abdominal pain, earache, sore throat, low back pain, chest pain, myofascial pain.

Ministry of Health