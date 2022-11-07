Risk Classification of Biological Agents is available at the Virtual Health Library — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health makes available the work Risk Classification of Biological Agents. The publication aims to provide institutions and professionals with revised and updated information for the assessment of the risk of biological agents, as well as their classification and recommended containment levels for handling.

The constant updating of the publication focuses on the causative agents of disease in humans and on morbidity and mortality rates. The risk assessment of biological agents considers criteria that allow the recognition, identification and probability of damage, establishing their classification into distinct risk classes according to their severity.

Although the present classification is similar to the international ones, there are variations due to specific environmental and regional factors that influence the survival and endemicity of the biological agent. The Department of Management and Incorporation of Technologies and Innovation in Health (SCTIE/MS), in partnership with Editora MS (SE/MS), periodically reviews the publication and includes major biological agents that pose a risk to humans and public health, among which are some with zoonotic potential.

Ministry of Health