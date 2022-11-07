Ministry of Health receives contributions to the “Physical activity counseling guide in Primary Care”

With the objective of promoting social participation, the Ministry of Health puts one more publication for consultation, before the final version. The Guidance Guide for brief advice on physical activity in Primary Health Care will receive contributions from anyone interested in the topic until November 20 and can be used by any health professional working in PHC, regardless of category.

The idea is that the guide is a source of accessible information and simple recommendations for these workers to advise users of the Unified Health System (SUS) on physical activity during care routines.

The consultation aims to assess the degree of adequacy and acceptance of the language of the guide, in addition to the quality and conformation of the content. One of the recommendations, for example, is that the counseling be brief and carried out in different ways, from a conversation in the waiting room of the health facility to an active listening approach based on motivational intervention.

The guide’s proposal is an initiative led by the General Coordination for the Promotion of Physical Activity (SAPS/MS) in partnership with the Federal University of Fronteira Sul (UFFS).

Ministry of Health