Registrations open for the 1st International Conference on the Promotion of Physical Activity in Public Health — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health promotes the 1st International Conference on the Promotion of Physical Activity in Public Health on November 22nd and 23rd. Representatives from seven countries, in addition to Brazil, have already confirmed their presence to discuss the most diverse approaches to the subject. The event, which will be online and free, aims to promote the exchange of national and international experiences aimed at increasing levels of physical activity.

In addition to MS representatives, researchers and health professionals from Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal and Uruguay confirmed their participation. The conference will have simultaneous translation in Portuguese, Spanish and English. The target audience is health managers and professionals, researchers, students and society organizations linked to physical activity.

Registration through the event website: ciafbrasil.com

Importance of physical activity

Physical activity is important for the performance of full human development and should be practiced at all stages of life and at different times. Exercises and sports are also examples of physical activities, but they are different because they are planned, structured and repetitive activities, with the objective of improving or maintaining physical capacities and adequate weight, in addition to being prescribed by physical education professionals.

According to the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population, made available by the Ministry of Health, the sooner physical activity is encouraged and becomes a habit, the greater the health benefits. Children up to 1 year old need, for example, at least 30 minutes of physical activity. For adults, the recommendation is at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.

Physical activity, in line with adequate and healthy nutrition, is essential for weight control, reducing the chance of developing some types of cancers and reducing the chance of developing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and diseases of the heart. heart.

Ministry of Health