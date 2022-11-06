Ministry of Health platform will gather surveillance and health data from the Brazilian population — CMIO(Brazil)

A standardized platform, covering the entire life of each Brazilian, unifying information already collected in different notification systems. This is the objective of the e-SUS Linha da Vida, a new platform of the Ministry of Health. The topic is among the subjects that will be discussed this Thursday (3) and Friday (4) at the seminar “Information Systems in the Post-Pandemic Scenario: Innovations and Perspectives”, promoted by Pasta. The opening of the event took place at the International Convention Center of Brazil (CICB), in Brasília (DF).

The e-SUS Linha da Vida will bring together notification systems that cover a person’s entire life, from birth to death, producing qualified information on vital statistics and morbidity, essential for decision-making and public policy formulation. The objective is to have information through a unique identifier for each person (by CPF or National Health Card number), with a unified notification form for all diseases/diseases, standardization of common fields of different systems, use of terminology standardized, in addition to allowing the issuance of live birth and death certificates electronically.

For the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the platform is an important tool for accessing information for this and future generations. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw the importance of having reliable data. They are fundamental to decision making. The data belongs to Brazilians and the responsibility for keeping them safely belongs to the Ministry of Health. This is a legacy that the current administration leaves for the future of public health,” he declared.

The platform is being built in phases and is expected to be completed in three years. The first phase covers a modernization and improvement of the Health Surveillance information systems of the Ministry of Health, including the Information System on Live Births (SINASC), Information System on Notifiable Diseases (Sinan) and Mortality Information System ( YEA). These systems are born integrated into the National Health Data Network and adhere to the National Information and Informatics Policy and the Digital Health Strategy of the Unified Health System. The program was approved by the Digital Health Strategy Steering Committee in April 2021.

“We fight for what we affectionately call health diplomacy. The SUS that only advances. We increasingly want quality public health. That’s why we launched this program, which represents modernization”, justified Arnaldo Medeiros, Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Pasta.

The representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Brazil, Socorro Gross, spoke about looking to the future. “When I think of a stronger SUS, I think of what people need, what families need, without leaving anyone behind,” she explained.

During the two days of the seminar, specialists and technicians from the Ministry of Health will debate and present innovations in information systems, in addition to the functioning and improvement of notification platforms, such as e-SUS Declarations (live births and deaths), a module for registration of congenital anomalies, e-SUS Notifica, e-SUS Sinan, IVIS Platform, among others.

Ministry of Health