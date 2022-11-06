Ministry of Health includes treatment for heart valve disease in SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health included, this Thursday (3), in the Table of Procedure, Medicines, Orthoses, Prostheses and Special Materials of the Unified Health System (SUS), the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implant (ITVA) for the treatment of severe aortic stenosis. . The funding in the procedure is over R$ 50 million.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation is a minimally invasive procedure that allows the correction of the heart valve affected by aortic stenosis, a disease characterized by obstruction of the heart structure and which affects about 5% of the population over 75 years of age, that is, one in every 20 elderly people from this age group.

“We want a strong and uplifting healthcare system that is capable of incorporating innovations. It is not just about establishing a public policy, but making it accessible to everyone”, highlighted the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on the occasion of the signing of the decree.

“Currently, 75 hospitals are qualified as level A in the QualiSUS Cardio program. At first, 20 hospitals were selected to implement the new procedure, covering a large part of the country”, pointed out the secretary of Specialized Health Care of the Ministry of Health (Saes) , Maira Botelho.

The qualification request must be formalized by the hospitals able to carry out the procedure together with the respective health managements, which will be responsible for the registration and instruction of the qualification proposal through the Support System for the Implementation of Health Policies – SAIPS

Fran Martins and Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health