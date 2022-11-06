Ministry of Health takes action at Maracanã to encourage prevention — CMIO(Brazil)

Men’s health and the early diagnosis of prostate cancer were themes of the Ministry of Health‘s action this Saturday (5) during the game between Fluminense and São Paulo, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ). The initiative is part of Blue November, a month dedicated to the prevention of diseases that affect the health of the male population. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated in the actions.

“The Blue November campaign is an alert for the care of men’s health, especially the prevention of prostate cancer. Associating this message with the favorite sport of the male population, which is football, is an initiative to encourage men to seek medical care, undergo exams, practice physical activity, take more and more care of their health”, reinforced Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

Before the start of the game, fans were shown an educational video on prostate cancer prevention and routine exams with recommendations and guidelines on disease prevention and men’s health. A team also took to the field with a banner to reinforce the importance of Blue November. The objective was to impact the largest number of men considering that football stadiums are predominantly male environments. The theme of the 2022 campaign is “Men, take care of your health from November to November”.

“The campaign is important for us to remember men’s health, both in relation to the issue of prostate cancer, but mainly to reinforce the importance of prevention and early detection. and broad”, highlighted the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara.

The action also encourages healthy habits for the prevention of diseases throughout life, such as physical activity, healthy eating, avoiding alcoholic beverages and smoking.

Blue november

It is the name given to the international movement created in 2003 to raise awareness and alert about the importance of early diagnosis of prostate cancer. In addition to encouraging the early diagnosis of this disease, the Ministry of Health takes advantage of this moment to raise awareness among the male population about the main actions necessary for disease prevention and health care, which begins in Primary Care, the main gateway to the Unified System. of Health (SUS).

In Basic Health Units throughout Brazil, men find information, care by multiprofessional teams composed of doctors, nurses, dentists, among others, able to carry out the diagnosis and follow-up of this population in all life cycles. If there is a diagnosis of prostate cancer or another disease, the patient is referred to Specialized Care, where he will have access to specialist doctors, treatments and surgeries when necessary.

The recommendation of the National Cancer Institute (INCA) is that an early diagnosis is made, a strategy that aims to identify prostate cancer at the beginning, based on signs and symptoms. The main ones are: difficulty urinating, delay in starting and finishing urinating, decreased flow of urine, need to urinate more often during the day or night and presence of blood in the urine.

Ministry of Health