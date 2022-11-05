Ministry of Health warns of symptoms of Polymyalgia Rheumatica — CMIO(Brazil)

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) is an inflammatory disease common in people over 50 years old and more frequent in women. The high occurrence after this age suggests that it is somehow related to the aging process. According to data from the Primary Care Information System (SISAB), more than 1,400 people with PMR were seen in Primary Health Care (APS) in 2021.

Among the symptoms is intense pain in the shoulders, cervical region and pelvic girdle, which comes on suddenly and can impact the performance of daily tasks. Some people affected by the disease may experience a feeling of “morning stiffness” (difficulty starting to move when waking up) lasting more than 45 minutes, in addition to pain and swelling in the joints of the hands and wrists, loss of appetite, weight loss, tiredness. higher than usual and low fever.

The diagnosis of the disease is made from a clinical evaluation that includes physical examination and analysis of the set of symptoms, associated with laboratory tests. Imaging tests and electromyography may eventually be necessary. Because it is a disease that has symptoms similar to other diseases, the differential diagnosis is extremely important.

The care of people with suspected polymyalgia is carried out in Primary Health Care and, if necessary for the diagnosis and treatment, referral can be made to Specialized Care, following the flow of local regulation.

Drug treatment usually involves the use of corticosteroids in low doses and must be defined individually, based on medical evaluation. The practice of physical activity and healthy eating are also worked on in PHC and are great allies for complementary treatment, contributing to the improvement of these people’s quality of life.

Relationship of PMR with Giant Cell Arteritis (GCA)

About 20% of patients with PMR have an inflammatory process in some arteries, a condition known as giant cell arteritis (GCA) or temporal arteritis, due to the high frequency of involvement of the arteries in the regions of the temples, responsible for the irrigation of the optic nerves, capable of causing blindness.

Giant cell arteritis can develop early in polymyalgia rheumatica or later, and sometimes even after the disease has apparently healed. Therefore, all people should immediately report to their doctor if they experience headaches, muscle pain when chewing, unusual pain and fatigue in the arms or legs during physical activity, or vision problems.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health