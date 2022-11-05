Ministry of Health trains 525 professionals in the North region — CMIO(Brazil)

To strengthen the role of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the care of patients in urgent and emergency situations in the North region, 525 health professionals were trained between August 1st and October 17th. The initiative is part of the SOS de Ponta Program, of the Ministry of Health. This was the last training offered by Pasta.

The qualification belongs to the ‘Axis 1’ of the Program, training doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and physiotherapists. Vacancies were made available for Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

Ponta SOS

The Ponta SOS Strategic Action aims to train around 10,000 health professionals. The courses, in the face-to-face and distance modalities, will be offered to doctors, nurses, nursing technicians and physiotherapists. SOS de Ponta has a partnership with the Department of Specialized Health Care (SAES/MS), through the Department of Hospital and Emergency Care (DAHU); the Open University System of the SUS (UNA-SUS) and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO).