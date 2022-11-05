Ministry of Health reinforces the fight against the disease — Português (Brazil)

On the Day to Combat Malaria in the Americas, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of making the population, professionals and health managers aware of the dangers of the disease. With the theme “achieving the goal of zero malaria”, the Pasta will address, in the coming days, issues such as transmission, symptoms, forms of prevention and treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, 241 million new cases of malaria were reported worldwide, 5.2% more than in the previous year, reaching 85 countries. There were also about 627 thousand deaths from the disease, which represents about 12% more than in the previous year.

In the region of the Americas, malaria cases decreased by 58% (from 1.5 million to 0.65 million) comparing 2000 with 2020. Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela are responsible for more than 77% of cases in the region. In relation to deaths, there was a reduction of 56%.

Data from the Ministry of Health‘s National Malaria Prevention and Control Program point to a reduction in the number of cases of the disease in Brazil in recent years. In 2021, the country recorded 140,385 cases, a reduction of almost 28% compared to 2017.

In Brazil, more than 99% of autochthonous cases (when the infection is acquired within Brazil) are registered in the Amazon region (all states in the North region – Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Pará, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins -, in addition to Maranhão and Mato Grosso), with 33 municipalities concentrating 80% of the disease burden.

Actions

In 2022, with the objective of achieving the goal of eliminating the disease by 2035, the Ministry of Health launched the “Elimina Malaria Brasil: National Plan for the Elimination of Malaria” and, together with the State Health Secretariats of the Amazon region, signed a letter assuming publicly commitments to enable the implementation of state and municipal elimination plans, recognizing that efforts must be associated with the actions of all actors involved.

In October, new technical consultants were hired to work in the state capitals of the Amazon region, with the objective of supporting the construction of state plans to eliminate malaria.

Malaria elimination workshops were also held with professionals, the nine states of the Amazon region and some priority municipalities and Special Indigenous Sanitary Districts (DSEIs), to:

provide elements for the construction of State Elimination Plans;

align field actions carried out in the states with the proposed strategies per pillar of the National Elimination Plan;

support the process of accelerating malaria elimination and maintain adequate surveillance to avoid reintroduction of cases, achieving the proposed elimination targets, with adaptation by local contexts.

The path to elimination is an ongoing process and depends on a number of factors, such as the capacity of teams at all levels, the level of investment, biological determinants, environmental factors, health systems strength, and social, demographic and economic realities. To reach the goal of zero cases of the disease by 2035, the elimination of malaria must be discussed in all scenarios and dialogued with the participation of all actors, in addition to the health sector.

