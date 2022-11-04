Saúde establishes Technical Chamber to review guidelines for cesarean section and normal birth care — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health published an ordinance, this Monday (24), establishing the Technical Advisory Board to review the “Guidelines for Care of Pregnant Women: Cesarean Section” and the “National Guidelines for Assistance to Normal Childbirth”.

The Technical Advisory Chamber has the purpose of promoting discussions, evaluating and proposing measures, through the exchange of knowledge and experiences, aiming at the improvement of strategic actions and scientific technical assistance for decision-making on issues directly or indirectly related to the cesarean section. and normal delivery.

The group comprises representatives from the following areas:

Secretariat of Primary Health Care (Saps/MS);

Secretariat of Specialized Health Care (Saes/MS).

The Secretariat of Primary Health Care may invite specialists and researchers to compose the Technical Chamber.

Guidelines for Care of Pregnant Women

The “Guidelines for Care of Pregnant Women: Cesarean Section” and the “National Guidelines for Assistance to Normal Childbirth” aim to guide Brazilian women, health professionals and managers, in the public or private spheres, on important issues related to modes of delivery, their indications and conduct, based on the best available scientific evidence.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health