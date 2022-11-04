Health releases report on drug to treat sickle cell disease — Português (Brasil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) published a new newsletter. Among the highlights is the publication of the Technological Horizon Monitoring report on drugs to treat sickle cell disease.

The document addresses new technologies and those in the development stage for those who have the health condition, with studies on different medicines and potential impact for the Unified Health System (SUS).

The bulletin also informs that the Ministry of Health, based on suggestions aligned with the Health Technology Assessment Centers (Nats), will update two documents: the report preparation manual and the manual for claimants to submit demands to the Conitec.

“This type of meeting is increasingly important to harmonize reports, discuss and debate the best ways to present scientific and economic evidence to Conitec. Based on the suggestions received, we will update the manual, which is essential to improve the standardization of these materials and finalize the document for applicants to submit proposals to Conitec”, highlights the director of Conitec, Vânia Canuto.

