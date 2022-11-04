INCA launches public notice for selection processes for medical residency; Applications are open — CMIO(Brazil)

Applications are open for 13 Medical Residency Programs and 10 categories for optional years and areas of expertise. The public notice for the selection processes was released by the National Cancer Institute (INCA), in partnership with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Interested parties can participate until November 10th. The exam is expected to be held on December 4th. Successful students will receive a scholarship in the amount of R$ 4,106.09.

The courses are postgraduate, characterized by in-service teaching, structured on an exclusive dedication regime, under the guidance of professionals with high ethical and professional qualifications. The student is entitled to a weekly day off for two years.

The Medical Residency Programs scheduled to start on March 1, 2023, are:

anesthesiology Head and Neck Surgery Oncological Surgery Plastic surgery Endoscopy Hematology and Hemotherapy mastology Occupational Medicine intensive care Clinical Oncology Pathology Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging Radiotherapy

The vacancies for the optional years and areas of expertise are:

Head and Neck Surgery with an Emphasis on Major Surgery Oncological Surgery with an emphasis on Research cytopathology Pediatric Hematology and Hemotherapy Pediatric Intensive Medicine Palliative Medicine Pediatric Oncology Pathology with an emphasis on Hematopathology Pathology with emphasis in Surgical Pathology in Oncology Bone marrow transplant

The candidate must fulfill the requirements of the prerequisites and obtain the documents proving the completion of the training, which must be issued by an institution accredited by the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Click here and access the objectives of the courses with the respective workloads.

