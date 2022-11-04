Ministry of Health promotes webinar this Thursday (3) to discuss the importance of One Health in Brazil — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Ministry of Health promotes webinar this Thursday (3) to discuss the importance of One Health in Brazil

Next Thursday (3), the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Chronic Conditions and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS), promotes the commemorative webinar of the Single Health Day. Held for free and online, the event takes place from 2 pm to 6 pm, and will bring together professionals to discuss how an integrated approach between human health, animal health and environmental health can improve the protection of public health in the country.

Aimed at professionals in the human, environmental and animal areas, the webinar will address topics such as “disasters and unique health, “viral zoonoses and health”, “food safety”, among others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 200 types of zoonoses. About 60% of human infectious diseases originate in animals, and at least 75% of emerging infectious diseases, including Ebola, HIV and influenza, are of animal origin.

The event will be moderated by the consultant of the Ministry of Health, Natiela Beatriz de Oliveira. The opening will be held by the deputy director of the Department of Immunization and Communicable Diseases (DEIDT/MS), Cássio Peterka.

Among the guests will be the coordinator of Food Safety at Panaftosa of PAHO/WHO, Margarita Corrales, the director of the Department of Animal Health of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), researchers Márcia Chame and Luiz Gustavo Góes, among other important names for the discussion of the Single Health in Brazil.

Interested parties can learn about the complete program and follow through on webinar.aids.gov.br.

Service

One Health Day commemorative webinar
Date: November 3 (Thursday)
Time: 2pm
More information: (61) 3315-3573

Ministry of Health



