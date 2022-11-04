Entomological surveillance and control of Aedes Aegypti will be topics of webinar — CMIO(Brazil)

Guidelines for Entomological Surveillance and Control of Aedes Aegypti are themes of a webinar by the Ministry of Health, aimed at managers and technicians from state and municipal health departments and the general public. The event will be this Thursday (3) from 10 am.

The objective is to guide professionals from health departments for planning entomological surveillance activities and Aedes control.

During this period of the year, preparations take place for the intensification of surveillance and control activities for arboviruses, due to the increased risk of transmission.

The webinar will present guidelines for entomological surveillance and control of mosquitoes, which transmit arboviruses in urban areas. Participants will be able to ask questions in the chat.

The substitute coordinator of Arbovirus Surveillance of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (CGARB-SVS), Liana Blume, participates in the opening. The theme Guidelines for Entomological Surveillance of Aedes will be presented by CGARB biologist Poliana Lemos. Guidelines for Aedes Control will be the topic of the CGARB biologist José Braz. The moderation will be by Angela Lins, from CGARB.

The webinar can be followed at webinar.aids.gov.br.

Ministry of Health