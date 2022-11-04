Poliomyelitis detection event response plan provides for coordinated actions in SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Released this week, Brazil‘s Response Plan to a poliomyelitis detection event provides actions for a coordinated response in the three spheres of management of the Unified Health System (SUS). The plan also provides that Brazil, with the support of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and allies of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, will carry out a risk assessment if an event or an outbreak of the disease is detected.

This assessment aims to characterize viral transmission and the risk of further spread, assess the key factors that will influence the type and magnitude of the response, formulate recommendations on measures to be taken, and identify subpopulations that are outside the affected area. and at risk of possible transmission.

The secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, recognizes that the challenge is great. “But also great is our desire to ensure that Brazil is free from poliomyelitis. With this plan, we present timely response guidelines, mapping institutions and partners for coordinated actions”, he explains.

According to the plan, the risk assessment is based on two criteria:

1) The possibility of transmission in the country and spread across the border, considering:

The. The risk of international spread (particularly of poliovirus type 2 after tPOV withdrawal) included the risk across borders and in multiple countries due to transport links and transmission routes.

B. The serotype and classification of the poliovirus (eg, serotype 1, 2, or 3; classified as wild or PVDV).

ç. The immunity of the affected population (routine and campaign vaccination coverage, in addition to rapid monitoring of vaccination coverage with OPV and VIP).

d. The existence of vulnerable groups (refugees, internally displaced persons, extensive nomadic groups, hard-to-reach population groups, etc.).

and. Risk of intentional spread or failure of containment (in laboratories, research centers or vaccine production facilities).

2) The strength of the country’s capacity to respond and contain the outbreak, considering the following elements:

The. The level of the country’s health infrastructure.

B. The ability to mobilize human resources.

ç. The security situation, including the existence of armed conflicts or extensive areas of insecurity or inaccessibility. This risk assessment ultimately determines the risk of propagation of transmission and focuses on the type and magnitude of the response required (grade 1 or grade 3).

Event or outbreak confirmation

With the confirmation of a poliomyelitis event or outbreak, the response will be triggered, which includes further investigation, active surveillance, laboratory surveillance and vaccination actions. Further on, the number of stages of vaccination campaigns or the scale of event response assessments will be evaluated.

After the decision has been made to carry out vaccination, whether due to an event or an outbreak of poliovirus type 2, the following should be defined:

Target population: Efforts will focus on all children under 5 years of age, unless there is evidence that other age groups have been affected.

Number of vaccination campaigns and intervals: up to three vaccination campaigns may be carried out in each target group and the vaccine will be used according to the framework provided for in the plan.

The efforts of the Ministry of Health are mainly focused on disease prevention, through vaccines offered throughout the year in immunization rooms. In addition to prevention, however, the Ministry works to respond in a timely and efficient, effective and coordinated manner among the technical areas involved in dealing with the public health emergency of poliomyelitis.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health