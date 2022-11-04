Applications open for mapping experiences in fighting tuberculosis — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health, through the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (DCCI/SVS), launches the Public Call for Mapping Successful Experiences in Coping with Tuberculosis.

The initiative aims to recognize innovative and replicable experiences, aligned with the National Plan for the End of Tuberculosis as a Public Health Problem: Strategies for 2021-2025, and which present relevant results in the fight against the disease, as well as sharing and valuing local efforts. in the care of people and communities affected by tuberculosis.

Works carried out by local coordinations and public health services at all levels of care, as well as experiences developed by civil society and academic research institutions, can be registered. The best experiences will be included in a publication prepared by the General Coordination for the Surveillance of Respiratory Transmitted Diseases of Chronic Conditions of the DCCI/SVS.

Rules and guidelines for registering for the Public Call for Mapping Successful Experiences in Coping with Tuberculosis are available here.

Applications can be submitted until November 30, using the form.

Ministry of Health