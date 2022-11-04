Brazilian Natural Medicine

Applications open for mapping experiences in fighting tuberculosis — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







The Ministry of Health, through the Department of Chronic Diseases and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Health Surveillance Secretariat (DCCI/SVS), launches the Public Call for Mapping Successful Experiences in Coping with Tuberculosis.

The initiative aims to recognize innovative and replicable experiences, aligned with the National Plan for the End of Tuberculosis as a Public Health Problem: Strategies for 2021-2025, and which present relevant results in the fight against the disease, as well as sharing and valuing local efforts. in the care of people and communities affected by tuberculosis.

Works carried out by local coordinations and public health services at all levels of care, as well as experiences developed by civil society and academic research institutions, can be registered. The best experiences will be included in a publication prepared by the General Coordination for the Surveillance of Respiratory Transmitted Diseases of Chronic Conditions of the DCCI/SVS.

Rules and guidelines for registering for the Public Call for Mapping Successful Experiences in Coping with Tuberculosis are available here.

Applications can be submitted until November 30, using the form.

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

17th National Health Conference to discuss strengthening the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

8 mins ago

Sequence of webinars on spotted fever surveillance in Brazil ends this Friday (24) — Português (Brazil)

23 hours ago

Extended deadline for participation in the Cuida Mais Brasil program — CMIO(Brazil)

23 hours ago

Ministry of Health presents numbers of spotted fever in Brazil — CMIO(Brazil)

23 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.