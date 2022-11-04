17th National Health Conference to discuss strengthening the SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

The National Health Conference is one of the most important spaces for dialogue between government and society for the construction of public policies for the Unified Health System (SUS) and takes place every four years. The event, held by the National Health Council (CNS) and Ministry of Health (MS), will take place between July 2nd and 5th, 2023.

The 17th National Health Conference is preceded by municipal stages that run from November 2022 to March 2023; and state and Federal District stages, held from April to May 2023. Local events are organized by the Health Councils, together with the respective Health Departments. To participate, it is necessary to follow the realization in your municipality and state, where interested parties can be elected for the final stage.

The event is also preceded by other preparatory activities for the national stage, such as the 5th National Conference on Mental Health, held from November 08 to 11, 2022 and the 6th National Conference on Indigenous Health, from November 14 to 18, in Brasília .

At the end of the process, the deliberations approved at the 17th National Health Conference should be considered in the next planning cycle of the Union and serve as a subsidy for the elaboration of the National Health Plan and Multiannual Plan for 2024-2027.

Organization

According to CNS Resolution No. 669, published by the Ministry of Health in the Official Gazette (DOU), the conference will be coordinated by the president of the CNS, Fernando Pigatto, and chaired by the Minister of Health. The Organizing Committee is composed of representatives of the council, in the segment of users, workers and managers of the SUS, in addition to health service providers. Other committees are part of the organization, such as Communication, Information and Accessibility; Articulation and Mobilization; Infrastructure and Accessibility; Culture and Popular Education.

