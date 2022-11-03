Sequence of webinars on spotted fever surveillance in Brazil ends this Friday (24) — Português (Brazil)

The integrity of epidemiological surveillance actions and medical care for spotted fever in Brazil were the themes of a series of webinars aimed at health professionals, collaborating centers, the scientific community and health students. The last meeting of the sequence takes place this Friday (24) with a focus on “Laboratory Diagnosis of Spotted Fever: How to Interpret and its Importance”.

Check out the schedule for the third and final day below. To participate, visit webinar.aids.gov.br

Spotted Fever Surveillance

Friday, June 24th

from 10 am

Speakers:

Luciana Nogueira, from the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS), will present the “Difficulty in Suspecting Spotted Fever Cases”;

Álvaro Faccini, from Universidad de La Salud, in Bogotá, Colombia, will talk about “Clinical Suspicion: how can a good anamnesis help?”

Ana Duré, from Fundação Ezequiel Dias (Funed), will explain the “Laboratory Diagnosis of Spotted Fever: How to Interpret its Importance”.

Ministry of Health