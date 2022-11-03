Brazilian Natural Medicine

Extended deadline for participation in the Cuida Mais Brasil program — CMIO(Brazil)

The deadline for the Bipartite Intermanager Commission (CIB) to send the definitions of municipalities considered regional references, to be qualified to receive financial incentives and participate in the Cuida Mais Brasil Program, has been extended to next Tuesday (28). The decision was published in the Official Gazette last week.

The initiative aims to improve maternal, child and women’s health care within the scope of Primary Health Care, with the inclusion of pediatricians, gynecologists and obstetricians.

Fran Martins
Ministry of Health



