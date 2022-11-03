Ministry of Health presents numbers of spotted fever in Brazil — CMIO(Brazil)

20 years ago, spotted fever was included in the compulsory notification list in Brazil, that is, the disease must be communicated to public health authorities. Due to the date, the Ministry of Health released an Epidemiological Bulletin, with the aim of describing the profile of the disease and presenting historical milestones since its discovery in the country to the present day. The publication took place last Monday (20), during the webinar “Spotted Fever Surveillance in Brazil”.

According to the document, from 2007 to 2021, 36,497 cases of spotted fever were reported in Brazil, of which 7% were confirmed, an average of 170 per year in this period. Of the 2,545 confirmed cases, 2,538 reported situations related to risk exposure and, of these, 68.5% attended a forest environment.

Of the confirmed cases, 70.7% were male, with a greater proportion in the age group of 35 to 49 years. As for risk exposure to animals, 74.7% reported having been exposed to ticks. In second place, exposure to dogs and cats, with 41% of cases.

To improve the chance of suspicion of the disease and the possibility of treatment, the Ministry of Health prepares a series of actions, including webinars, training and guidance materials to sensitize health professionals about spotted fever.

The following publications are expected to be released in 2022: “Training roadmaps in clinical, epidemiological and laboratory diagnosis of Brazilian spotted fever”; “Spotted fever by Rickettsia parkeri”; and “Spotted fever – epidemiological, clinical and environmental aspects”.

During the month of June, the Ministry of Health broadcast webinars on the subject, in a sequence with the themes “Spotted Fever Surveillance in Brazil” and “Entomology as a Component of Environment Surveillance for Spotted Fever”. Next Friday (24), the series ends with the theme “Laboratory Diagnosis of Spotted Fever: How to Interpret and its Importance”. To participate, visit webinar.aids.gov.br.

The disease

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is caused by a bacterium of the Rickettsia genus, transmitted by tick bites. It is an acute infectious and febrile illness. It can range from mild and atypical clinical forms to severe forms, with a high fatality rate.

In Brazil, two species of rickettsiae are associated with clinical conditions: Rickettsia rickettsii, which leads to Brazilian Spotted Fever (BSF), considered a serious disease, registered in the north of the state of Paraná and in the states of the Southeast region; and Rickettsia parkeri, which has been recorded in Atlantic Forest environments (Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Bahia and Ceará), producing less severe clinical conditions.

Diagnosis

Timely diagnosis of spotted fever is difficult, especially during the first few days of illness, given that the symptoms are also similar to other diseases, such as leptospirosis, dengue, viral hepatitis, malaria, measles and pneumonia.

However, it is important that the person with suspicion of the disease looks for a doctor to evaluate the symptoms. During the consultation, the professional will seek to know if the person lives in a wooded or forested region, where they may have been bitten by a tick. The healthcare professional will also order tests to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment

Treating Rocky Mountain spotted fever is essential to prevent more severe forms of the disease. As soon as the first symptoms appear, it is important to look for a health unit. Treatment is with a specific antibiotic and should be started at the time of suspicion. In certain cases, hospitalization of the patient may be necessary. The lack or delay in the treatment of spotted fever can aggravate the case, and can lead to death.

