Ministry of Health explains how shipping to disaster-affected locations works — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health constantly monitors municipalities that have declared a situation of emergency or public calamity due to the impacts of natural disasters or heavy rains throughout Brazil. One of the main actions of the folder is to send medicines and supplies for these situations. Since 2019, 264 kits have been distributed to 17 Federation Units, which have served for pharmaceutical assistance to the homeless or displaced population in regions affected by disasters.

The kit has a set of 32 medicines and 16 supplies, which correspond to 250 kg and has the capacity to serve up to 500 victims for a period of three months.

By June 2022, 91 kits of medicines and strategic supplies had already been distributed. Only the state of Minas Gerais received 27 kits, followed by Pernambuco with 15, and Bahia with 12 kits. During this period, 22.7 tons of medicines and supplies were sent, capable of serving more than 45,000 homeless or displaced people.

The evaluation for sending considers the number of homeless or displaced people, the documentation from the Civil Defense, city hall or state government regarding the recognition of an emergency situation or declaration of public calamity, in addition to information on the type of event, preliminary assessment of the damages and the impacts on health services as a result of the disaster.

Over the past three years, between 2019 and 2022, the Ministry of Health has also supported actions in other countries that have suffered or are suffering from humanitarian crises due to climate catastrophes and other factors that have affected their populations. The Ministry of Health has already sent the kits to help victims of the earthquake in Haiti, the explosion of fertilizer deposits in Lebanon and also to Ukraine.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health